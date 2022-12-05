Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Insider Activity

First Horizon Price Performance

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.