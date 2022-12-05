KeyCorp Raises ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $36.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $40,221,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ATI by 186.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 602,107 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

