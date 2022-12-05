KeyCorp Raises R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $15.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.27.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of RCM opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.