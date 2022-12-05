Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1,046.8% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 386.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.98 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

