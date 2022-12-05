Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $62.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $110.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

