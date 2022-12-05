Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $218.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

