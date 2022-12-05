Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $644,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 573.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73.

