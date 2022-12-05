Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 185,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

