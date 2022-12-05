Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,864 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

