Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $284.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

