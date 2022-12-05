Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 907 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG opened at $62.75 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

