Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

