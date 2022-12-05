Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $55.00 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

