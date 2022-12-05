Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.