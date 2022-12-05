Maker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.60 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $642.64 or 0.03723852 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $628.26 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

