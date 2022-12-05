Manifold Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $359,029.86 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $359,029.86 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $14.43 or 0.00083634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.52 or 0.05804107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00505966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.33 or 0.30508561 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

