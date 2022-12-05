Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.73 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.90. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.