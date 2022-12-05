Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 200,057 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $107,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

MET stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

