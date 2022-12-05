Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 272,300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.87% of Omnicom Group worth $113,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

