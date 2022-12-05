Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 576,120 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 576,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,256,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.71% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

NYSE:AVY opened at $192.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

