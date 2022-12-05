Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 139,235 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PVH were worth $85,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

