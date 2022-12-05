Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 58,631 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $116,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $435.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.66 and its 200 day moving average is $368.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
