Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of Hologic worth $94,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.