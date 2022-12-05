Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $104.95 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,144 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $104,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.32 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.