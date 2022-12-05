Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $87.96 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $87,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

