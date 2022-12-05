Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,331 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.80% of Urban Outfitters worth $100,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

