Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Signature Bank worth $84,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

