Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 39,929 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $122,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,279 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

MTD stock opened at $1,486.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,250.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

