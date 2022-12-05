Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 5,388 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Humana worth $122,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $546.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.68 and its 200 day moving average is $490.69. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.