Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 12th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MPW opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.