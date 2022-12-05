MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

MP opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,467 in the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.