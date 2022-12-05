Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,587 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $691.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,068 shares of company stock worth $2,115,438 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

