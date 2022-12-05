Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 32,448 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 469.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $192.60 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.64.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

