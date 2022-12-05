Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 40,453 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.1 %

APD opened at $318.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $320.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.37.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.