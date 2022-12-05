Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $234.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

