Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

