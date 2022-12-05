Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 26,723 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

