Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.50 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $169.10 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

