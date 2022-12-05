Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 10,211 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

