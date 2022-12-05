Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRX opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

