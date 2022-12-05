Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,606 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

