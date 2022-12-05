Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,650 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.49 and a 200 day moving average of $242.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

