Natixis Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.