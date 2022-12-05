Natixis Sells 374,045 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Natixis lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,045 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $54.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

