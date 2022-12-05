Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $632.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.87.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

