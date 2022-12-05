NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 6,557 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

