NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

