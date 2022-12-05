NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,273 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

