NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,248 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 131.7% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $470.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.80.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

