NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

